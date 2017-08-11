Avengers 4 Filming Has Begun!

For related reasons, the next Spider-Man solo movie will deal with the aftermath of Avengers 4, setting the stage for the next round of Marvel character introductions and as-yet unannounced MCU films in the process. Infinity War will be all about him and although we have yet to see a good quality trailer, at least we know Avengers 4 has started production.

Though we are still months away from the release of Avengers: Infinity War, directors Anthony and Joe Russo and Marvel are already working on the now untitled Avengers 4.

The Russo Brothers were a controversial pick when they first were announced as directors for CAPTAIN AMERICA: WINTER SOLDIER, as they’d only done TV – and mainly comedies like ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT and COMMUNITY – before that. After Avengers 4, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming will help usher in the newest phase of the MCU, which is expected to give us new superheroes to follow.

Avengers: Infinity War opens on April 27th 2018 in the United Kingdom and May 4th 2018 in the U.S. and will feature an all-star cast including Robert Downey Jr. It’s better to not know so much at this point and wait until we actually see the film.

For Avengers: Infinity War’s part, the Russo Brothers have previously cited 1990s heist movies as large influences in terms of storyline and the blending of Earth-centered and cosmic Marvel characters and storylines.

We still have two movies to check out prior to the release of Infinity War.

As for Avengers 4, if you can tell from the photo, Thanos will probably be wielding the Infinity Gauntlet.

The directors posted a teaser image marking the begin of filming for Avengers 4, and appropriately, it’s a glove showing off four digits. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Avengers 4 will release one year later on May 3, 2019.