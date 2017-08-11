Avicii Returns With New EP ‘AVĪCI’

Next in line is ‘Lonely Together’ with Rita Ora which stands out as one of the most impressive cuts from the entire EP. ‘You Be Love’ with Canadian talent Billy Raffoul echoes the producer’s upbeat, progressive approach that made him one of dance music’s biggest acts in the first place.

After eight intense years of music-making and touring around the world – Avicii, aka Tim Bergling- announced that he was stepping down from the stage.

Speaking about the “Avīci” EP, Avicii said, “I’m really excited to be back with music once again, it has been a long time since I released anything and a long time since I was this excited over new music”.

Listen to every track from Avicii’s “Avīci” EP below, and see the full tracklist underneath the streams.

Avicii’s long awaited return to the music scene with his new EP, AVĪCI, released simultaneously worldwide on August 10.

“You Be Love” is undeniably smooth and provides a comforting, carefree drop. Cavazza is also featured on Avicii’s record “Without You“.

He continued: “My path has been filled with success but it hasn’t come without its bumps”.

“I’ve become an adult while growing as an artist, I’ve come to know myself better and realise that there’s so much I want to do with my life”. Salem Al Fakir worked with Avicii previously on tracks like “Silhouettes” and “You Make Me”.

“I will however never let go of music – I will continue to speak to my fans through it”.