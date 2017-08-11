AXA Bought A Lot More PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Stock

The stock had a trading volume of 658,121 shares. The institutional investor held 13,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $1.24M, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock declined 0.19% or $0.2 reaching $103.2 per share. About 2.00M shares traded or 39.86% up from the average. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Harbourvest Partners Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. For PPG, the company now has $1.57 Billion of cash on the books, which is offset by $619 Million current liabilities. Vanguard Group stated it has 18.90 million shares. Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has risen 54.80% since August 9, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.10% the S&P500. PPG Industries, has a 1 year low of $89.64 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

As of late the company also announced a periodic dividend, expected to be paid on early Tue, Sep 12th. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Tuesday, September 8. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Better Dividend Aristocrat: Sherwin-Williams Or PPG?” published on July 19, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com’s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rollins, PPG Industries and Olin” with publication date: August 04, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.06, from 0.93 in 2016Q3. 75 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 221.24 million shares or 0.77% less from 222.95 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,000 shares or 0.04% of their United States portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.15% or 4,119 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 526,863 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.25% or 5,800 shares in its portfolio. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post $6.11 EPS for the current year.

The share price of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 7,886 shares.

PPG Industries, Inc. was downgraded to “hold” by analysts at SunTrust. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York reported 570 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Given the stock’s recent action, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look at the company’s recent data.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. (NYSE:PPG). Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0.25% in PPG Industries, Inc. Therefore 58% are positive. As per Tuesday, October 11, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research given on Monday, October 17. The stock now has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50. On July 5 the company was upgraded to “Overweight” from ” by Argus.

02/14/2017 – Evercore ISI began new coverage on PPG Industries, Inc. giving the company a “buy” rating.

Among 24 analysts covering Wayfair LLC (NYSE:W), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

04/11/2017 – PPG Industries, Inc. had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 19 with “Buy”. (NYSE:PPG) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 21 by Goldman Sachs. Cowen & Co has “Underperform” rating and $6 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by TH Capital given on Monday, November 16. Ppg Inds Inc now has $25.99B valuation. Piper Jaffray maintained Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) rating on Friday, July 28. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $8700 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 4 report.