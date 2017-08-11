Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. The value of the total investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. went from $61,116,000 to $22,867,000 a change of 62.6% quarter to quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. As of the end of the quarter Timessquare Capital Management, LLC had disposed of a total of 89,600 shares trimming its position 5.3%. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,138,000 after buying an additional 394,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,338,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,484,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,247.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ AXTA) opened at 28.31 on Thursday. 940,538 shares of the company were exchanged. The P/E ratio is now 93.74 and market cap is 6.85B. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. Finally, TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. During the same quarter past year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter previous year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect next quarter’s EPS to be $0.38 and the next full year EPS is anticipated to be $1.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Emerald Advisers Inc”. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of USA & global trademark and copyright legislation.

Quite a few brokerage firm analysts have quite recently weighed in on AXTA Stocks. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

On June 21 the stock rating was downgraded to “Underperform” from ” in a report issued by Bank of America. Further, analysts have a 12 month target price of $34.11 on company shares. Samuel L. Smolik, Director bought $112,640 worth of shares at an average price of $28.16 on Monday the 7th.

University of MI professor and noted insider trading researcher, Nejat Seyhun, discovered that when insiders bought shares of their own companies, the stocks outperformed the total market by 8.9% over the following year while when they sold shares, the stock underperformed 5.4% over the same period. The company now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80. The shares were sold on June 2nd for an average price of $33.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,640. The Director now owns $112,640 of the stock per an SEC filing yesterday. Also, CFO Robert W. Bryant sold 40,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The total value of its holdings decreased 24.3%. The stock was unloaded at a price range of of $31.32, amounting to $5,621,532.84. after the sale, the CEO has an ownership of 528,907 company stock worth at roughly $16,565,367.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 438,289 shares of company stock worth $13,876,363.

Many analysts have provided their estimated foresights on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Earnings, with 16 analysts believing the company would generate an Average Estimate of $0.35.