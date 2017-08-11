Ayodhya case: Supreme Court to hear appeals from December 5

The row over the ownership of the 2.7 acres of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land has raged on for decades.

On August 8, the Shia Central Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh on told the Supreme Court that a mosque could be built in a Muslim-dominated area at a reasonable distance from the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The plea claimed that it was never in dispute before 1944 that Babri Masjid was a Shia Wakf.

This gives the case an entirely new perspective. The Sunni board is clearly unhappy with these new developments. Challenging the findings of the trial court, the board said that inscription on the pulpit of the mosque elaborately described Baqi as its builder and the court made serious error in rejecting its claim.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court by its September 30, 2010, verdict ordered that the land around the disputed site would be divided into three parts – one for deity (Ramlala Virajmaan), another for Nirmohi Akhara – a Hindu sect and an original litigant in the case and third for the Muslims. Moreover there was no such affidavit before the Allahabad High Court, he said.

The Board also told the apex court in an affidavit that the Babri Masjid site was its property and only it was entitled to hold negotiations for an amicable settlement of the dispute. Hence, this will create problem for both the religious denominations”, he said, adding, “So it is better for the Shia board to bring upon a situation where there is no such kind of disturbance.

The SC will now take up the matter for further hearing on December 5, a day before the 25th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya.

A day after taking a stand that it was agreeable to shifting of the demolished mosque to bring about a closure to the vexed dispute, the board chose to revive its dispute with the Sunni Waqf Board by filing an appeal after more than seven decades. In fact, he had only stayed for five to six days at Ayodhya.

The board went on to say that the Mosque was always looked after by the Shia community. “In the instant case, admittedly, the mosque was built by Abdul Mir Baqi”.