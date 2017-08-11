Baby Luna Watching John Legend On ‘Sesame Street’ Will Make You Aw

Unfortunately, that never happened-which is why I’m living vicariously through Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter, Luna.

Warning: this video of baby Luna watching her poppa John Legend on Sesame Street for the first time will melt your cold, cold heart.

In an adorable video Teigen, 31, posted on Instagram Wednesday, the little girl saw a video especially made for her from her dad, 38, and the cast of the famous children’s show. Legend captioned the original video saying, “One day Luna will be very excited by who daddy hung out with today”. Seated in between Big Bird and Elmo, the Grammy victor excitedly greets Luna as she claps along with delight.

Teigen explains in her caption that Luna was too young to recognize the characters when Legend went to film. The Sesame Street gang literally called her out by name, and 3-year-old me is so jealous. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is’.

John Legend recorded the most adorable video of him and the Muppets sending their well wishes to baby daughter Luna past year. They all share special messages for Luna.

Teigen also shared the video, at the same time. “I can not wait for the day Luna goes absolutely nuts over this”.

In Teigen’s new video, Luna excitedly laughs, smiles and waves back to the characters as they say hello to her. And then.the one-year-old lights up with excitement as she realizes it’s none other than “Dada” who’s rockin’ out with Big Bird and the crew! Thank you, thank you Sesame Street!