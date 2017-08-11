Banco Santander, SA (SAN) Recent Ownership Changes

Earnings surprises can have a huge impact on a company’s stock price.

Several analysts have released their opinion on Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN), with 0 analysts believing it is a strong buy. Shares saw a steep decrease in trading volume of 95.59% under the normal average daily volume.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has made a 61.65% comeback from a 12-month low price of $4.08. The company’s institutional ownership is monitored at 23.4 percent.

General Motors Company was covered by a number of analysts recently, 0 rated the stock as Buy, 0 rated Outperform, 1 rated Hold, 0 gave an Underperform and 0 rated sell.

Banco Santander, (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Banco Santander, in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

The stock last traded at $29.21 which is significantly higher than $26.77, the 50 day moving average and much higher than the 200 day moving average of $24.47. Analysts expect next quarter’s EPS will be $0.44 and the next full year EPS is anticipated to be $1.94.

The company’s Average Revenue Estimate for the current quarter is $45.61 Billion, while Low and High Revenue Estimates are $45.61 Billion and $45.61 Billion respectively. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. In the last earnings report the EPS was $1.60 and is projected to be $1.77 for the current year with 471,115,000 shares now outstanding.

Taking a glance at where the stock might be directed in the future, on a consensus basis, the sell-side has a 52 week price target of $7.31 on the stock, this valuation is based on 1 number of opinions.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) has a market capitalization of 114.06 Billion which suggests the company is a huge company further suggesting that the shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) are stable and safe compared to the lower market capitalization companies. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. As of the end of the quarter AQR Capital Management LLC had bought a total of 16,468 shares growing its stake by 21.2%. Comerica Bank now owns 27,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is at 35.98.

ATR value of company was 0.10. The Retail Banking segment consists of individuals and small to middle-sized entities (SMEs).