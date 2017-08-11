Bank of England to appoint conflicts officer following Charlotte Hogg resignation

The Bank of England is to beef up its screening of staff conflicts of interest after the author of its previous disclosure regime was herself forced to resign over failing to disclose her banker brother.

Nicky Morgan, newly elected chairwoman of the Commons committee, said that she would like to hear how the Bank planned to implement recommendations published yesterday in a 35-page report examining what had gone wrong with the appointment.

Hogg only revealed her brother’s job, guiding the response of Barclays to bank regulation, when she prepared information for lawmakers who were reviewing her promotion as a BoE deputy governor earlier this year.

A review commissioned by the bank found problems started when Hogg was hired in 2013 and conflicts of interest were disclosed “during a brief exchange of emails” with the chairperson of the Court of the bank, effectively its board of directors.

The Treasury Select Committee concluded at the time that her “professional competence” fell short of the required standard.

Over the coming weeks the Bank will consider other organisational and technology changes recommended in the Review, including the provision of a centralised system for capturing and reviewing data on relationships and potential conflicts.

It is understood a Bank executive will take on the conflicts officer position as an additional responsibility and is not expected to be paid extra money for the role.

Bank governor Mark Carney welcomed the review and said the findings would be implemented in full.

Treasury veteran Sir Dave Ramsden was named as Ms Hogg’s replacement at the end of last month, taking the role of deputy governor for markets and banking.

It said: “The events that led up to Ms Hogg’s resignation highlight some shortcomings with the Bank’s approach to identifying and managing possible conflicts of interest”.