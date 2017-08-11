Battery explodes in Nevada woman’s purse

Video from the Boulder City Council meeting Tuesday night shows a small explosion take place in the woman’s purse as she sits behind the man addressing the council. The purse was hot enough to singe the carpet and also left burn marks on the sidewalk outside. The ordeal was captured on a camera recording the the Boulder City council meeting last month.

“I just knew something was wrong”.

The area fire chief Kevin Nicholson who was in attendance “helped the woman”. “It was an exciting and unique evening”. The woman only had minor burns to her leg and did not have to go to the hospital, according to Fox 5 Las Vegas. After the purse was extinguished, the meeting was able to continue.

“I believe it was a battery malfunction that ignited the contents of her purse”, Nicholson said.

13 Action News spoke to a woman who said the fire was started by batteries that belong to a vape pen or e-cigarette.

Although it is not clear which battery caused the flames, Nicholson said it wasn’t from her cellphone.