BBCI: Irish vet’s English fails Australian computer visa test

An Irish veterinary physician has been refused a skilled migrant visa to Australia after failing the English oral test, despite English being her first language and holding multiple degrees.

Instead she had to apply for the much more expensive spousal visa (which costs $7000), and requires upfront payment.

“I just thought [it was a mistake] and I’ll just ring them up and they’ll just listen to it again”, a stunned Louise Kennedy, 34, who has already been working as an equine vet in Queensland for two years, told the Irish Independent.

The veterinarian profession is on the Australian government’s skilled occupation list.

A pass in “Proficient English” offers 10 points, while “Superior English” speakers are awarded 20 points towards their score.

Kennedy believes there is a fault with the voice recognition system used to score the test, who described it as “very, very easy”.

Pearson is one of five test providers that the Immigration Department uses to ascertain a visa applicant’s English competency and the only one that uses voice recognition.

She has now been given an opportunity to redo the A$300 (€200) test free of charge.

“It was such a shock”. “They claim that they have got the most unbiased scoring system because there is no human bias”, she said.

“I don’t know how else I could’ve gotten those points if I didn’t take the English test”.

The test, scored by a machine, has left her scrambling for other visa options.

New regulations by the UK’s professional nursing body, the Nursing and Midwifery Council, now means that all overseas nurses must prove their competence in reading, writing, listening, and speaking English if they wish to register to practise there.

“We’re due a baby in 12 weeks so at least I’ll be able to stay here with my husband and baby”.

“There’s obviously a flaw in their computer software when a person with flawless oral fluency can not get enough points”, the vet said in a recent interview.

Time was also a factor in trying to rectify her fluency test results she said as her current visa would have expired in the time-frame it would take for all of the paperwork to be completed, even if she was recognised as a fluent English speaker by the testing company.

The department of immigration has been approached for further comment on this matter.