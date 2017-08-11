BCCI to appeal Sreesanth verdict

The court had earlier sought the BCCI’s stand on the plea by the cricketer challenging the life ban imposed upon him by the game’s governing body following the 2013 Indian Premier League-6 spot-fixing scandal.

Sreesanth, Ankit Chavan and Ajit Chandila were arrested along with scores of bookies as part of a probe into allegations that players had under-performed in return for cash.

Commenting on the same, the cricketer stated, “Thankful to God for all the good things in life”. Sreesanth took to the Twitter handle and posted a series of tweets in which he questioned the “zero tolerance policy” of the board by asking why it has a different stand against Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Sreesanth was banned for life by the BCCI for his alleged role in the IPL spot-fixing in 2013. While the court had set aside all proceedings in initiated against Sreesanth following the 2013 spot-fixing scandal, the BCCI had chose to appeal to the Division Bench of Kerala High Court against the decision.

The court did find enough reasons why Sreesanth had a point and therefore, strongly asked the BCCI last week to lift the ban on the bowler. “It definitely needs to be challenged and within a week the appeal would be filed in the Kerala high court”, a senior official from the cricket board has been quoted as saying by AFP.

The BCCI does not agree with the Kerala state High Court order that acquitted Sreesanth for lack of proof, the official said on condition of anonymity. As per the natural nomenclature, the BCCI has the right to appeal to a larger bench of the Kerala High Court. The order has been passed by a single judge bench.