Bengals reportedly turned down second-round pick for AJ McCarron

Sandy Clough of 104.3 The Fan in Denver reported this week that the Broncos were “aggressively pursuing” McCarron.

The Bengals aren’t interested in trading away backup quarterback AJ McCarron for anything less than a massive price tag. It sounds like the quarterback will spend at least another season with the Bengals.

The Bengals figured they would need to use a draft pick in order to replace McCarron, making the deal value neutral. A draft pick merry-go-round in some ways, and the Bengals don’t want to get on it.

Cincinnati turned down a second-round draft pick during trade talks about McCarron with an unnamed National Football League team this offseason, according to the MMQB’s Albert Breer. If it’s not granted, he will be a restricted free agent in 2018.

McCarron started three regular-season games that season, going 2-1 with 854 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions overall in seven total appearances.

McCarron didn’t attempt a pass last season, as he is stuck behind Andy Dalton on the depth chart. Of course, a team that would give up that high of a pick for a quarterback with four career starts doesn’t look very smart either.