Gary Medel has become the latest player to join Super Lig giants Besiktas.

He would have also put pen to paper on a three-year contract worth €2.3m a season.

Previous reports suggest Inter will receive €3m plus a percentage of any future sale for the 30-year-old. The middle man that the former Sunderland winger uses is the son of fan favourite Atiba Hutchinson, according to Squawka.

The Turkish giants confirmed they had started talks with Inter Milan for the Chile global and it appears that an agreement has been reached as the midfielder is expected to undergo medical tests during the day.

The club shared a now famous video titled “Come to Besiktas” on its Twitter account to announce the signing of the player from Serie A club Inter Milan.

They have already signed Portuguese worldwide defender Pepe from Real Madrid and Spanish global striker Alvaro Negredo from Valencia.