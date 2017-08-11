Best time to have sex, new study discovers

So, if you’re a gym bunny with a focus on weights, you’re likely to do your best work in the early evening.

Forza Supplements, the UK’s leading health and well-being firm, lead the study which revealed 7.30am is the best time of day to have sex.

The recent findings suggest that there exist optimum times for a number of activities, from work and sex to exercise and sleep.

This is when energy levels are highest after a good night’s sleep – meaning couples have more stamina.

Additionally, the rush of endorphins sparked by sex lowers your blood pressure and stress levels and makes you feel upbeat for the rest of the day.

The survey also notes that because male testosterone levels peak in the morning, they last longer in bed, so if you do sleep with men, this is a useful tidbit of information.

Concentration levels peak around three hours after we have woken up, so it’s best to save the most taxing jobs of the day at work for around 9.45am.

This is when our stress levels are at their highest, particularly early on in the week when to-do lists tend to be biggest.

If you’re focused on weight loss, the best times for breakfast, lunch, and dinner are 7:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m, and 6:00 p.m. respectively.

After work, you may want to relax and unwind, which is flawless because the best time to go for a drink is at 6:10 p.m. You need more sleep up to the age of 18 (typically up to 10 hours for a young teen) but it is myth that we need less sleep as we get older. This not only relaxes you after a hard day at work, it also gives the liver enough time to recover and relax for about four hours before bedtime.

However, if you rise later than 6.45am and do not fit into the plan, don’t worry – you can simply adjust the timetable, Forza says. The important thing is to try to have a regular sleep cycle that would have you waking up and going to bed at the same time every day.

In the report, Forza Supplements managing director Lee Smith said: “What we set out to do was to find out the absolute optimum times to work, rest and play”.