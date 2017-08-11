She kicked off a firestorm of controversy in February when she said Historically Black Colleges and Universities were ‘real pioneers when it comes to school choice.’ DeVos is a Republican billionaire donor from MI who has been a staunch proponent of school choice.

“These HBCUs provided choices for black students that they didn’t have”, she added.

In addition to trying to clarify her earlier point, DeVos also told the AP that she “should have decried much more forcefully the ravages of racism in this country”.

Anger over DeVos’ remarks boiled over on May 10 when students, families and faculty at the historically black college Bethune-Cookman University in Florida booed DeVos and walked out on her speech at a commencement ceremony there.

The nation’s top educator had angered many when she described historically black colleges as “real pioneers when it comes to school choice” in a statement she issued February 27. “I’ve had these conversations with some of the African-American organizations that represent higher education, but probably not as explicitly as I am right now”.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the grossly under-qualified secretary sounded slightly more enlightened than she did six months ago.

“This now-approved plan is intellectually lazy, and instead of taking the “easy” way out, Interim Secretary Ruszkowski should have made a bold pivot from the failed legacy of Hannah Skandera in order to truly support our students, help education professionals excel in their field, and incorporate meaningful reforms within our communities”. “I am glad she realizes the comments were offensive”.

DeVos told AP that the Education Department was not involved in the Justice Department’s inquiry into an allegation of race-based discrimination brought by dozens of Asian-American groups against Harvard University.

The Supreme Court previous year upheld a University of Texas program that considers race, among other factors, in admissions, offering a narrow victory for affirmative action.

When DeVos was asked whether she thought race should be a factor in college acceptance, she replied, “Well, they are looking at that, that is a factor today”.

The education secretary stressed the integral role K-12 education played in granting equal access for students with regard to higher education.