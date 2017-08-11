BGT finalist Julia dances again thanks to Simon Cowell

Every time MerseyGirls performed on Britain’s Got Talent it was an emotional experience, because this was the last time 15-year-old Julia Carlile may have been able to dance in her life.

The teenager, who performed as part of the dance group MerseyGirls in this year’s series, recently underwent a procedure for her scoliosis in the U.S., which was paid for by “BGT” boss Simon Cowell.

Had Carlile undergone surgery in the United Kingdom, she would have had an operation which involved fusing the spine with metal rods – which would have left her unable to dance.

After jetting to America for the operations, 15-year-old Julia has now revealed that both of the procedures were successful and she is now recovering.

Thanking Simon for his extreme generosity, Julia wrote on Twitter: “Second surgery was a success!”

Publicly thanking Simon, she added: “Now on the road to recovery”.

MerseyGirls landed Alesha Dixon’s golden buzzer after sharing their story, which took them straight into the live shows. “Thankyou @SimonCowell @CowellOnline #strong #recovery #fighter”.

Clearly moved by the statement, Simon Cowell replied: “Are you serious?”

Since the dance group lost in June’s final to pianist Tokio Myers, Cowell has kept a promise he made Carlile in the semi-final that he would pay for her operation.

But in an effort to save Carlile’s dance career, her friends were determined to raise the money for alternative treatment – and in the final Cowell stepped forward to offer financial help, saying: “Whatever happens, we’ll make sure you’re all right”.