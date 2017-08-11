BidaskClub Lowers Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) to Hold

The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 79,650 shares with $4.69 million value, up from 70,028 last quarter. Western Refng Inc now has $3.90 billion valuation. About 93,361 shares traded. It has outperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Thermon Group Holdings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Therefore 33% are positive. Thermon Group Holdings had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Thermon Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. On Tuesday, November 3 the stock rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group Holdings by 5.1% in the first quarter. ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.thecerbatgem.com/2017/08/10/vanguard-group-inc-purchases-122623-shares-of-thermon-group-holdings-inc-thr.html. Blackrock Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR). Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.74% of Thermon Group Holdings worth $52,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. “(THR)” was reported by The Cerbat Gem and is owned by of The Cerbat Gem. (NYSE THR) opened at 17.35 on Friday. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Thermon Group Holdings by 7.8% in the first quarter. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. The company now has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $565.18 million, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.98. The Company operates through four segments based on four geographic countries or regions: United States, Canada, Europe and Asia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.42, from 1.14 in 2016Q3. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 33 Increased: 37 New Position: 8. Pax Llc invested in 635,000 shares. 47,575 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Communications. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0% or 2,266 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 0.85% in the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0% in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR). Confluence Invest Limited Liability reported 121,651 shares. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Kinetics owns 10,762 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post $0.45 EPS for the current year. THR was included in 13 notes of analysts from September 18, 2015. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Therefore 36% are positive. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, June 27. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 19 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained Western Refining, Inc. On Friday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 30 by JP Morgan. The company was initiated on Friday, January 13 by Bryan Garnier & Cie. The stock of Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.31, from 0.81 in 2016Q3. It fall, as 69 investors sold WNR shares while 89 reduced holdings. Bailard has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:CVX) stake by 12,022 shares and now owns 268,296 shares. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 366,514 shares with $7.00 million value, up from 98,464 last quarter. The company had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.35 million. At+t Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too. (NYSE:MRK). Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 0.62% or 61,401 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0% in Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 4,947 shares. Blackrock Grp Limited holds 0% or 15,744 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc.