Big Buffalo Bills shakeup: Watkins traded

The two deals see Buffalo add extra second and third-round 2018 draft picks to the additional first-rounder they already held after trading down in this year’s draft to allow the Kansas City Chiefs to select Patrick Mahomes.

However, the team isn’t tanking. He also had 2,673 receiving yards and 19 TD receptions.

Buffalo wasn’t much better passing the ball previous year – in fact they were one spot ahead of the Rams at third-worst in the National Football League with 189.8 yards per game. Last night, Watkins caught the first three passes thrown his way in what we now know was his last game as a Bill. Watkins can be that type of dynamic threat when healthy. However, he’s been nicked by injuries throughout his career and only appeared in eight games last season. Matthews immediately fills the void created by Watkins. The young players behind – especially Kupp – should quickly surpass Woods and Austin, who are rotational receivers at best. He will get a receiver who makes his job a lot easier and opens up the field.

The Bills acquired cornerback E.J. Gaines from the Rams.

“I thought we got off to a good start on offense”, he said.

Matthews, like Watkins, is eligible for unrestricted free agency after this year. Barring any injuries or unforeseen circumstances, Matthews will likely finish the 2017 season as the Bills’ leading receiver. His best season came in 2015 when he made 60 catches for 1,047 yards with nine touchdowns.

While fans are still shocked that Watkins is no longer a Bill, they managed to find a pretty solid replacement in Matthews. Out the door were the team’s top receiver and top cornerback. The Bills could have done much worse.