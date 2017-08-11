Bihar IAS officer found dead on rail tracks in Ghaziabad

Pandey committed suicide at a railway station in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, ANI said.

His body was recovered from the rail tracks about one kilometre from the Ghaziabad railway station. A note was also found on him with mention of a “detailed suicide note” in his bag at a hotel room. According to his suicide note, that was recovered by the cops, Panday was fed up with his life and had lost his belief on human existence. I don’t believe in human existence anymore.

Police sent his body for post-mortem.

The 32-year-old Pandey had reportedly flown to New Delhi on Thursday morning via Varanasi after giving his charge to the Buxar deputy development commissioner (DDC) Mobin Ali Ansari citing ailment of a close family member. “I am sorry. I love you all! please forgive me!”

A senior Delhi Police official said that police received information from his friends that Pandey would commit suicide and had gone to a west Delhi mall. This was his first posting as a District Magistrate. The official district website of Buxar, Bihar says that Pandey assumed the office as district magistrate on August 4.

Pandey secured the all-India 14th position in the 2012 Union Public Service Examination (UPSC), considered among the toughest competitive exams in India to select the country’s top officials.

Pandey was appointed as District Magistrate of Buxar in a major bureaucratic reshuffle on July 31.

The official, identified as Mukesh Pandey, is survived by his wife and a two-month-old daughter.