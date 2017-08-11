Bill Hader returns to be Anthony Scaramucci on summer ‘Weekend Update’

But nobody came to the restaurant just for the cilantro. During election year 2012, it was back for two more episodes with Meyers taking on solo anchor duties. “We should have people show up, right?” said Jost.

Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost asked Don Jr.to comment on the ongoing Russian Federation investigation.

Anchor Colin Jost joked at the top of the mock newscast Thursday: “It’s been a insane year these last few weeks”. It’s not fair to judge Weekend Update: Summer Edition against those doing the same sort of job. Jokes are funnier that way.

If there was any reason to watch Weekend Update Summer Edition, it was the three guests.

The half-hour show – which will provide four weeks of original summer filler – also featured “SNL’s” Mikey Day and Alex Moffatt reprising their roles as the president’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, respectively.

Mainly, though, the sense-perhaps hope-was that the prospect of almost three months of eminently joke-worthy news had the Update crew simply too impatient to get back to work picking apart the daily evidence of a country very clearly losing its collective mind in increasingly absurd ways.

Seemingly to distract him, Trump Jr. then handed his older brother a fidget spinner, and proceeded to tell Jost about his father’s advice. The mannerisms and attitude of the showily aggressive Scaramucci were all there, but no one thought of much to do beyond letting Hader show off his mimicry skills.

A rhythm they hope translates to prime-time laughter. Might as well take advantage now. I’d have preferred David Ortiz listing favorite foods, but that’s just me.

Leslie Jones also joined the broadcast to show off her “Michelle Obama arms.”

If “Saturday Night Live’s” enduring ” segment is your cup of tea, then a standalone summer edition will be a welcome respite.

Expect to “maybe” see guest appearances from other cast members. It also probably won’t hurt to keep Saturday Night Live in the minds of Emmy voters, with final round balloting continuing through August 28. Will Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer show up for a proper goodbye?

Saturday Night Live has been on the air for more than four decades, and has always been a source of political satire.