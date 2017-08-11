Bills trade Watkins to Rams; get Matthews from Eagles

The Buffalo Bills have sent the receivers Sammy Watkins and a choice of sixth round in the upcoming draft to the Rams in Los Angeles on Friday, getting in return the half of corner E. J. Gaines, and a selection of the second round in 2018.

The Philadelphia Eagles on Friday dealt slot receiver Jordan Matthews to Buffalo in exchange for a cornerback.

The trade gives Buffalo two first and second round draft picks in 2018, ammunition for a front office that has been non-committal on starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor. He is entering the final year of his deal. The shakeup continues an off-season overhaul under new coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane.

In a pair of unexpected, blockbuster moves, the Buffalo Bills have come to terms with the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles to offload two stars from the Bills’ former front office regime.

Matthews is also heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is a little more expensive, with a salary of $1.1 million.

He had a solid rookie season in 2104, but was sidelined the 2015 season because of a foot injury. In 2016, he scored 804 yards and three major 73 caught. Watkins’ best National Football League season came in 2015, his sophomore year, when he caught 60 passes for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns (in 13 games). So they made a decision to move on from Watkins a year early and get a second-round draft pick. Matthews has 225 catches for 2,673 and 19 touchdowns in three seasons.

Darby started 29 games in his first two seasons in Buffalo.