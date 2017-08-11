Black journalists turn backs to Omarosa Manigault

Manigault, a controversial former “Apprentice” star, was reportedly invited to speak on a panel concerning police brutality. On Friday she was part of a panel at a black journalists conference that ended with the audience protesting her participation.

Organizers at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in New Orleans chose to add Omarosa Manigault at the last moment to the event, and other participants aren’t having it.

She told Page Six that it wasn’t simply the addition of Manigault that prompted her to cancel her appearance.

“It was that she was added at the eleventh hour and it was unclear whether we would be able to discuss substantive issues regarding the administration and its policing policies”, Mr. Cobb explained.

Manigault-Newman began talking about losing her father and her brother to violence, but things quickly went south when moderator Ed Gordon, host of a news magazine on Bounce TV, started asking her about what she’s doing to advocate on behalf of an African Americans, many of whom are angered about Trump’s recent comments on policing and view the White House as hostile toward them.

“As best we can, we are there, and we are behind you”, Gordon told the mothers.

As she fended off questions about Trump, Manigault at one point accused the moderator of being “aggressive”, took the microphone, and made a decision to stand up and walk the stage.

“I’m not going to stand here and defend everything about Donald Trump“, Manigault said, according to BuzzFeed reporter Adrian Carrasquillo. “I’ll ask the question my way”. She was asked about the Trump administration’s policies on policing, and, at one point, said she couldn’t share private conversations with the president.

“When you see these towns and when you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon – you just see them thrown in, rough – I said, please don’t be too nice”, Trump said. When asked about her work with the Department of Justice on policing issues, Manigault responded, “Google me”.

Gordon later suggested that there was a debate among the panel organizers about whether Manigault-Newman would be asked about the Trump administration during the event. She claimed she was there to talk about her personal experience with violence, as some of her family members have been murdered.