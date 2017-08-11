Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Stake Increased by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The following firms have also recently changed their position in BLKB. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $201,000. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $208,000.

Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.1% in the first quarter. The firm bought 7,125 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Blackbaud's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $93.81. (BLKB) traded down 1.71% on Thursday, hitting $85.18. About 1.48 million shares traded. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 0.77.

(NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: “Prnewswire.com which released: “Blackbaud Empowers “The Connected School” at Annual K-12 User Conference” on July 13, 2017, also Fool.com with their article: “Blackbaud, Inc.’s Earnings Continue Soaring Into the Clouds” published on August 01, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Blackbaud’s Intelligence for Goodâ”¢ Leverages Advanced Analytics to Transform …” on July 27, 2017. The hedge fund held 159,822 shares of the technology company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $10.23M, up from 67,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million.

Select Equity Group Lp decreased Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) stake by 14.83% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter past year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

In light of this, Analysts forecast the growth rate to decelerate to 10.2% over the next 5-years after BLKB averaged 17.56% growth over the past five.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date will be on Wednesday the 24th of May 2017.

(NASDAQ:BLKB). Comerica Bankshares reported 51,260 shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They released an “outperform” recommendation and a $90.00 price objective on the company shares. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

In other news, EVP John J. Mistretta sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $205,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,144. The information was declared in a transaction filed with the SEC which is accessible through the Security and Exchange Commission website. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $64,902.75. Gianoni, President and CEO disclosed the sale of 4,000 shares of (BLKB). The value of the investment in BLKB increased from $691,000 to $1,021,000 a change of 47.8% since the last quarter. The EVP now owns $6,172,796 of the stock per an SEC filing yesterday.