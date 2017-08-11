BlackBerry Limited (BBRY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Analysts look for public financial statements, listen in on conference calls and talk to managers and customers of a company in order to reach an opinion and communicate the value of a stock.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company.

Seven Eight Capital Llc, which manages about $181.76 million and $497.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 7,800 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2016Q4, according to the filing. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BlackBerry Limited by 2.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,357,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 3,356,948 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,159,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,739,000 after buying an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter.

Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) has average revenue estimates of $221.08 Million, compared to low analyst estimates of $207.3 Million and high estimates of $231.87 Million for the current quarter. It last trading capacity has been watched at 3.35 million shares and 8.07 million shares are explored as seeing the average capacity of last three months trading period. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.74. Below is a list of BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) latest ratings and price target changes. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. BlackBerry Limited had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter a year ago. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program, which allows the company to buyback 31,000,000 outstanding shares on Friday, June 23rd, EventVestor reports.

A stock rating usually tells investors how well a stock’s market value relates to what analysts think is a fair value for the stock, based on an independent evaluation of the company.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by StockNewsTimes and is the property of of StockNewsTimes. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of USA & worldwide trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.thestockobserver.com/2017/08/09/capstone-asset-management-co-has-606000-position-in-blackberry-limited-nasdaqbbry-updated.html.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH held its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. About shares traded. BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) has risen 55.16% since August 9, 2016 and is uptrending. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The average revenue per share growth rate of BlackBerry Limited during the past 12 months was -35.5 percent.

06/26/2017 – BlackBerry Limited had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. “Ultimately, through all this investigation into the company’s performance the analyst decides if their stock is a “buy”, sell” or hold”. The stock now has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.47.

Consequently Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s weekly and monthly volatility is 2.05%, 2.19% respectively. The Company is engaged in the sale of enterprise software and services.