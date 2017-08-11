Blockbusters: Bills trade Sammy Watkins, Ronald Darby

Immediately after the news broke that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be suspended for six weeks, RapSheet reported that Buffalo Bills have traded wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams along with a sixth round pick for E.J.

Matthews had been something of a disappointment for the Eagles after coming in a second-round pick at the 2014 NFL Draft. He has had two surgeries on a broken foot but had stayed healthy during training camp.

Both Matthews and Gaines will have an opportunity to come in and compete for vacancies created by the departures of Watkins and Darby, while the Bills will also add a pair of high-value draft picks.

Separately, cornerback Ronald Darby was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round selection. Defensively they are giving up Darby for Gaines. He spent 2015 on injured reserve with a lisfranc injury but had strong years in 2014 and 2016.

In three seasons with the Bills, Watkins had 153 catches, for 2,459 yards and 17 touchdowns. He started Thursday’s game with three straight receptions and finished the night with four catches for 39 yards. Given his upside, however, the Rams are understandably willing to take him aboard this season, when their top receivers previously projected to be Tavon Austin, Robert Woods and rookie Cooper Kupp.