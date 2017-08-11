Blue whale challenge: Teachers save boy

The 14-year-old, who was on his way to Pune allegedly for completing a task, was intercepted on board a Solapur-Pune ST bus due to timely action and smooth coordination between two district police officers.

The boy was going to his class after the morning prayer assembly when he climbed the railing of a third-floor balcony in Chamali Devi Public School at Rajendra Nagar, Indore, and tried to jump off but his friends pulled him back, Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi said, reports Indian Express. “The boy was initially scared, but later told us that he could not complete a task given to him while playing an online game and was asked to commit suicide“, school principal Sangeeta Poddar told TOI.

Later the school administration called up the police, who were now investigating the matter.

It is also being said that this was the last challenge that the boy had been tasked with.

They inform their neighbour, a police naik. On July 29, a 14-year-old boy committed suicide in Mumbai by jumping off the terrace of his seven-floor Andheri building. He told the teachers that he had been playing Blue Whale game for the last couple of days.

Amid rising concerns over adverse effect of the “Blue Whale Challenge” – another student has attempted to end his life by following instructions given in the online suicide game.

The Blue Whale game originated around 2015 in Russian Federation and spread via social media.

The tasks include watching horror movies, waking up at unusual hours and self-harming.

There are numerous posts online now, but the trend first made news when a Russian schoolgirl posted an image of a blue whale on Instagram and committed suicide by jumping off a 14-storey building.

“Do something attractive at least once in your life, it is so good to die young”.

“Victims were “happy to die” and I am “cleansing society”, Budeikin told police when he was arrested in May this year.