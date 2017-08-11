Blues complete deal for Nigerian midfielder

The agent of Super Eagles vice captain Ogenyi Onazi has refused to confirm or deny reports in the Turkish press about his client possible move to English Championship side Birmingham City.

A 4 million pounds transfer fee has been agreed between Birmingham City and Onazi’s Turkish club Trabzonspor and the player is due in England for a medical, according to various reports in England. It’s believed the 24 year old Nigerian worldwide will cost Birmingham City €4.5m.

Onazi has Serie A and Super Lig experience but if his move to Birmingham goes ahead it will be his first stint in England.

But having gone trial with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in 2010, but a deal could not be reached with both teams because of work permit issues.

“You’ve got to see what you can get really”, Redknapp told Sky Sports News.

“I cannot tell you anything this time around, but it’s clear we have been approached by some clubs based in England and outside England”.