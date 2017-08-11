Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Hedeker Wealth Llc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA). The value of the total investment in Boeing Company (The) went from $4,154,000 to $4,749,000 increasing 14.3% for the reporting period.

The Boeing Company (BA) stock exposed a turn of -1.53% in most recent week and accomplished 13.59% performance over the last one month. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) during the first quarter worth $235,000. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 196,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,708,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Boeing Company (The) by 30.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,077,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $367,407,000 after buying an additional 418,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boeing Company (The) by 1.7% in the first quarter. News about a company’s financial status, products, or plans, whether positive or negative, will typically result in a temporary increase in the trade volume of its stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing Company (The) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Inc has 0.15% invested in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) for 3.33 million shares. The 50 day moving average was up $16.75 or +7.75% and the 200 day average was up $44.34. Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $126.31 and a 1-year high of $246.49. Moreover, Dearborn Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA). The aircraft producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a return on equity of 2,185.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted to be $2.82 and the next full year EPS is projected to be $10.67. During the same period past year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Company will post $9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. 1 and 2 is equivalent to a buy, 3 a hold, and 4 and 5 a sell rating. Boeing Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.74%. “ADV” was originally published by Week Herald and is the sole property of of Week Herald. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of USA and worldwide copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.thestockobserver.com/2017/08/11/boeing-company-the-ba-shares-sold-by-connecticut-wealth-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price target on shares of Boeing Company (The) from $20.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They gave a “buy” recommendation and a $202.00 target price for The corporation. crowd sourced stock rating company Vetr boosted Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” recommendation to a “buy” recommendation and fixed a $183.96 target price for The corporation in a study report on early Wed, Apr 12th. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dennis A. Muilenburg sold 56,838 shares of Boeing Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.42, for a total transaction of $4,848,762.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,814 over the last 90 days. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,195 shares in the company, valued at $37,351,696.90.

At the present time, shares of The Boeing Company (BA) are worth at $234.31.