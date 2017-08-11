Botswana athlete Isaac Makwala brought to tears over missing 400m final

Trinidad’s Jereem Richards ran the fastest time of 20.05. But Turkey’s second gold medal of the week had its perks. He continued his country’s dominance of the event with a courageous victory at the World Championships in London on Tuesday, just weeks after recovering from an ankle injury.

Guliyev held his hands over his mouth in sheer disbelief after the slow race – the slowest final since 2003.

Francis finished in 49.92 seconds, .14 seconds ahead of Naser. Miller-Uibo limped home to fourth.

Karsten Warholm was also taken aback.

The 21-year-old Warholm earned his first major title, and then looked up in amazement as the result showed on the giant screen. But Guliyev finished strongest and just overhauled the South African on the line. The American had a mark of 19.14 meters.

Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev has provided one of the shocks of the world athletics championships, beating South African superstar Wayde van Niekerk in the 200m final in London.

Though many are looking to him to occupy the mantle Bolt is leaving – and Van Niekerk says he’ll try Bolt’s specialty, the 100-200 double, in the future – the runner himself got a crash course in how hard it will be to take it.

Botswana sprinter Isaac Makwala has had a memorable World Athletics Championships, but for all the wrong reasons. Makwala was scheduled to run from Lane 7 in Monday evening’s fifth heat.

Turns out, Isaac Makwala is healthy.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Olympic and newly-crowned world 3,000 metres steeplechase champion, Conseslus Kipruto, said yesterday he would attempt a world record at the final Diamond League in Brussels on September 1.

Taking the field after Neeraj in the Group B qualification round, Kang sent the iron spear to a distance of 84.22m in his third and final attempt. Chelimo advanced by being among the top five non-automatic qualifiers from the two heats.

The conditions in the chilly Olympic Stadium were such that no one made the automatic qualifying standard of 6.70 meters.

Thoughts will turn straight to the 200m, and a rare double. He will be allowed compete in the 200-metres two-days later than his rivals.

He needed to better 20.53s to qualify and did just that, running 20.20s in pouring rain at the Olympic Stadium to progress to the next round, which took place just over two hours later. It was an easy race so glad to get it done.

The semifinals are later Thursday.

Makwala was barred from the 400m final after falling ill with a suspected case of norovirus‚ and accusations of a conspiracy soon emerged with claims the IAAF‚ the sport’s world governing body‚ was trying to protect Van Niekerk. But the IAAF has given him another shot at a medal with a special exemption to run early in Wednesday’s program.

Miller (now Miller-Uibo after she got married in February) was far in front as she made the final turn, but she pulled up lame with 30 meters left, and was practically dragging her left foot to the finish line.