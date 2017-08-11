Braille book gives everyone a feel of the solar eclipse

As the time approaches for the total solar eclipse on August 21, people preparing in all sorts of ways, whether that translates to ordering pairs of solar eclipse glasses to preparing for the end of the world.

Here’s how: Are you packing for your big road trip toward the path of totality? The Feb. 26, 1979, solar eclipse had a different path and thicker swath across the U.S. While it started in OR and passed through North Dakota, it went northeast across Canada.

Though the moon’s size hasn’t changed much in the past million years, within the next 600 million years it will no longer be close enough to block the sun.

Iowa 4-H is partnering with the Iowa Space Consortium to provide Solar Eclipse Day camps in almost every county in Iowa. Or perhaps you’re someone who has to sit this one out at work and wait for the next solar eclipse in 2024.

“A total eclipse is such a rare occurrence, for many in the US, this will be the first time in their life they can see one”, said CNN Senior Meteorologist Brandon Miller. There’s actually a statewide campaign encouraging people and businesses to turn off lights, appliances, and gadgets during the eclipse so less non-renewable power from natural gas has to be used.

After Baily’s Beads disappear, you enter the most exciting part of an eclipse: Totality. Sometimes the moon is smaller and does not completely cover the sun, leaving a bright golden ring, an annular eclipse.

The path of the much-hyped August 21 total eclipse won’t come anywhere near the South Bay, but a livestream of totality as it crosses the USA will allow the Inglewood Public Library to bring local residents to the event via the internet.

One important thing to remember especially for pet owners is that just like our own eyes, our pets’ eyes may incur damages from directly looking at the sun as well.

Social media activity has been increasing for months now, building up the anticipation to be part of this rare event.

Special eyeglasses made with proper solar filters allow viewers to safely gaze at the sun any time for unlimited duration, the AAS said. Unfiltered cameras, telescopes, binoculars or other optical devices concentrate the solar rays and are a definite no-go in regard to eye safety.

“There’s no such thing as an nearly total eclipse”, Schneider said. During the eclipse, trees will create myriad, shimmering images of the sun in eclipse. Will the eclipse cause the mythical Planet X to begin traveling in a monthlong collision course with Earth, as proclaimed by one conspirator? In the great expanse of space, the moon’s shadow will sometimes reach us – be sure to take the time to greet it.