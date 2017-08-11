Brighton agree club-record deal for Colombian winger,Jose Izquierdo

English Premier League promoted side, Brighton and Hove Albion has agreed a club record fee with Club Brugge for the transfer of Colombian worldwide Jose Izquierdo.

The 21-year-old Dutch winger, who scored 18 goals last season, joined for an undisclosed fee after agreeing a three-year contract.

“Jose is someone we have been aware of for some time and has been one of the standout players in the Belgian league over the past three years”, said Brighton boss Chris Hughton.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the winger is expected to arrive in England later today and undergo a medical with Brighton, but the move is still dependent on him getting a work permit.

Leko revealed they had already signed Dennis from FC Zorya of Ukraine because their star player Izquierdo was bound to quit the Belgian league runners-up from last season. Izquierdo has experience in Belgium, the Europa and Champions Leagues, as well as worldwide experience with Columbia.

The club broke their transfer record in June when they signed Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan for a reported $7 million from Valencia.

His two global caps came in friendly matches against Cameroon and Spain in June.

Brighton begin their Premier League campaign at home to likely title-contenders Manchester City on Saturday.