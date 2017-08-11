Brittney Reese wins long jump as the U.S. continue goldrush

Heading into the Long Jump final there were plenty of athletes with a chance of clinching the title, however, Brittney Reese of America, a three-time World Champion was arguably the woman to catch despite qualifying in ninth place.

The flip side, which read “Believe in yourself / RIP Paw Paw #9”, paid homage to Reese’s grandfather who passed away this season due to illness. “I didn’t jump seven meters for six years and I just missed those longer jumps”.

Darya Klishina of Russian Federation, competing as a neutral athlete because of her country’s doping past, took silver with a jump of 7.00 meters. Spanovic, bronze medallist at both the Olympics and the last World Championships, also produced 6.91 with her final jump.

This final had a lot to live up to given that the competition in Beijing, and last year’s Olympic final in Rio, reached competitive heights never previously reached in this discipline.

Reese, who also won the gold medal in the same stadium five years ago at the Olympic Games, made the winning jump in her third attempt after her only successful trial in the first one of 6.75. She’s won world championships in 2009, 2010 (indoor), 2011, 2012 (indoor), 2013, and 2016 (indoor).

But Spanovic on her second attempt recorded a jump, a jump of 6.96m to go into the lead. Now it was the right time, at a world championships, to jump this’. I was just too late on the board and I couldn’t hit it right.