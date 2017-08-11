Brokerages Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Price Target at $43.54

Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post $2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year. About 708,979 shares traded. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $23.84 billion valuation. The stock declined 0.39% or $0.17 reaching $42.32 on the news. The firm owned 1,463,300 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter.

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold recommendation on stocks of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in a study report released on Saturday, Jul 22nd. Markel Corp invested in 1.46M shares. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 62,134 shares with $7.31 million value, up from 44,253 last quarter. About 118,068 shares traded. The stock of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 4 by Buckingham Research. Therefore 17% are positive. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The rating was reinitiated by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, December 15 with “Hold”. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) holds floating shares of 549.64 million and 562.94 million outstanding shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $51 target. The stock is a Buy among 1 brokerage firms polled by Factset Research. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $47.88.

Since February 28, 2017, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $626,273 activity.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.03, from 0.82 in 2016Q3. 123 funds opened positions while 723 raised stakes.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 66,944 shares. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Advsr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 13,732 shares. The volume of 2.32 Million shares climbed down over an trading activity of 2.99 Million shares. 24,170 are held by Dupont.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comparatively, 72.5% of Archer-Daniels-Midland shares are owned by institutional investors. Oakworth Capital stated it has 435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The American Assets Investment Management Llc holds 20,540 shares with $938,000 value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is now 53.78%. Parkwood owns 0.07% invested in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 9,280 shares.

Federated Investors Inc increased Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 139,722 shares to 151,897 valued at $11.42M in 2016Q4. Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) was raised too. Its down 0.25, from 1.11 in 2016Q3. Fred Alger invested in 0% or 114 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 13,888 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). The stock declined 0.55% or $0.22 reaching $39.44 per share. Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 6.44M shares or 7.49% of its portfolio. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). At present, 1 analysts recommended Holding these shares while 0 recommended sell, according to FactSet data. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 289,826 shares or 0.4% of their USA portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 12,500 shares. Strategic Fincl Services Inc holds 80,703 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Market valuation of the company is $23.76 B, a price to earnings ratio of 17.86 along with a stock beta of 1.11. Forward P/E ratio is at 14.73. It operates through three divisions: Resource, Wood Products and Real Estate. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Therefore 37% are positive. Potlatch had 15 analyst reports since September 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Buy” on Thursday, January 7. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by Nomura. On Tuesday, October 18 the stock rating was upgraded by KLR Group to “Accumulate”. Bank of America downgraded Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Wednesday, January 4 to “Underperform” rating.