Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Target Price at $6.44

Precision Drilling Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. The institutional investor owned 571,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 331,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corp by 2.4% in the first quarter. (NYSE:SU) crashed down -1.16% with trading price of $32.39 per share. Comerica Bank now owns 34,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Where the relative strength index (RSI) is a technical momentum indicator that compares the magnitude of recent gains to recent losses in an attempt to determine excess buying & selling conditions of an asset, it is one of the most popular technical indicators, computed on the basis of the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement.

For the current quarter Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) has high EPS estimates of $-0.06 in contradiction of low EPS estimates of $-0.1. It is trading at $2.96 a bit lower than $3.11, the stock’s 50 day moving average and a tad under the 200 day moving average of $4.15. The stock’s market capitalization is $885.58 million. Over the past twelve months, Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s stock was -46.06%. The consensus mean EPS for the current quarter is at $-0.08 derived from a total of 14 estimates from the analysts who have weighed in on projected earnings. For the current year the company’s revenue estimates are $1.05 Billion compared to low analyst estimates of $1.01 Billion and high estimates of $1.1 Billion according to 15 number of analysts.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Precision Drilling Corporation as 268.36 Million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter previous year.

The company has mean EPS estimate of -0.09 reported by 16 number of analyst for the quarter ending Current Qtr.(Sep2017). Past 5 years growth of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) observed at -4.49%, looking forward for the next 5 years it has a strong prediction of -23.64% over growth.

On December 14 analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock setting a rating of “Neutral”. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) opened the session with a $2.95 price tag, later ranging from $2.93 to $3.03, the range at which the stock has traded at throughout the day. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on Precision Drilling Corporation from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Precision Drilling Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 11 analysts have given a Buy signal, 7 said it’s a HOLD, 1 reported it as Underperform. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Precision Drilling Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Seekingalpha.com’s article titled: “Western Energy Services As Measured Against Precision Drilling Corporation” and published on July 17, 2017 is yet another important article. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.