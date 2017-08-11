COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT at $35.00″ was reported by Stock Observer and is the sole property of of Stock Observer.

11/03/2014 – TriCo Bancshares was downgraded to “outperform” by analysts at Raymond James. The highest sales estimate is $57.30 million and the lowest is $56.50 million.

10/31/2014 – TriCo Bancshares had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at D.A. Davidson. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

Equity analyst FIG Partners starting coverage on TCBK setting a rating of “Outperform” and projecting a price target of $32.00. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal. 95117 shares were traded on TriCo Bancshares’s last session. Analysts expect next quarter’s EPS to be $0.56 with next year’s EPS anticipated to be $2.26. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

The stock of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) reached all time high today, Aug, 8 and still has $41.27 target or 7.00% above today’s $38.57 share price.

Among 15 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65.

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) opened at 36.21 on Friday. With 208,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Regenxbio Incorporated (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s short sellers to cover RGNX’s short positions. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Millennium Ltd Com holds 70,198 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nasdaq.com’s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights: Barnes Group, TriCo Bancshares, EMCOR Group …” with publication date: August 03, 2017 was also an interesting one. This dividend amount was represent a yeild of $1.80. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of USA and worldwide copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://sportsperspectives.com/2017/08/10/trico-bancshares-nasdaqtcbk-stock-rating-lowered-by-bidaskclub-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 51.7% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings by buying 11,100 shares an increase of 14.7% from 03/31/2017 to 06/30/2017. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. The value of the total investment in TriCo Bancshares increased from $1,586,000 to $1,981,000 increasing 24.9% quarter over quarter. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period.

Walthausen And Company Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.15% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail clients and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.