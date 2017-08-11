Broncos Beat Bears Despite Big Trubisky Performance

The argument that will never die has rekindled after Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky weighed in on the debate during an interview with WSCR 670AM’s Danny Parkins on Wednesday morning.

The Bears scored their first possession of the second half – Trubisky almost threw a touchdown to Rueben Randle, who was tackled just shy of the goal line – and after his first two drives, he was 9/9 for 74 yards with a quarterback rating of 138 (his QB rating actually went down after completing his 10th of 10 passes, a nine-yard gain).

Collectively, the Broncos’ quarterbacks completed 17 of 22 passes, finishing with a completion percentage of 77.3 percent – 66.7 for Lynch, 83.3 for Sloter and 85.7 for Siemian.

Trubisky came on just before halftime and directed three scoring drives, leading the Bears back from a 10-0 deficit. Sloter followed by completing 4 of 5 for 70 yards including a game-tying, 47-yard touchdown to wide-open rookie Isaiah McKenzie. Glennon and Mark Sanchez, the Bears’ other QBs, were ineffective. He eventually completed 10 straight before his first incompletion 1:35 into the fourth quarter.

On third down and the Broncos just trying to get in long field goal position for Brandon McManus, Henderson burst up the middle for a 41-yard touchdown inside the 2-minute warning.

Glennon, who signed a three-year, $45 contract with the Bears this offseason, owns a 84.6 career passer rating. Harris Jr. ran the football back 50 yards for a score.

While Siemian and Lynch eventually found their rhythm, neither stretched the field and generated explosive plays, something that Offensive Coordinator Mike McCoy said would be a priority. Neither had a big game, as they combined for 93 passing yards. They did allow the Broncos to make a few good plays, but they held firm when they needed to, holding Denver to a field goal that made it 10-0 about halfway through the first quarter.

Siemian finished 6-for-7 with 51 yards.

On the Broncos’ sideline, quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch could only smile and nod.