Brookfield Business Partners LP

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) is moving on volatility today -0.80% or -0.19 from the open. 31,382 shares of the company traded hands. Checking on another technical indicator, the 14-day RSI is now sitting at 53.60, the 7-day rests at 48.62, and the 3-day is presently at 38.31 for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP). After the recent increase in the stock price, investors might also be looking to see if the stock has entered overbought territory and possibly be primed for a pullback. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. earned a news sentiment score of 0.48 on Accern’s scale. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. now owns 79,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 717,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,391,000 after buying an additional 593,430 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.6% in the second quarter. Greystone Investment Management LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. The company’s institutional ownership is monitored at 61.5 percent.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -47.32. (NYSE:BEP) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 9.36%. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Davenport Communications Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) for 32,532 shares. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

A number of key analysts, polled by FactSet, shared their views about the current stock momentum. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

According to Financial Times, The 8 analysts offering 12 month price targets for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. have a median target of 44.00, with a high estimate of 48.00 and a low estimate of 42.00. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.