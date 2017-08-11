Buffalo Bills trade Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles Rams

This move comes on the heels of Buffalo trading Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a second-round pick next year.

Buffalo surrendered Ronald Darby to the Eagles and Sammy Watkins and a sixth round selection to the Rams.

Buffalo wasn’t much better passing the ball past year – in fact they were one spot ahead of the Rams at third-worst in the National Football League with 189.8 yards per game. The shakeup continues an off-season overhaul under new coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane. He finishes his career in Buffalo with 153 catches for 2,459 yards and 17 touchdowns.

For the Rams, this was all about Watkins: They want to give young quarterback Jared Goff another weapon, and now they’ve done so. He won a starting job in 2015 but then got hurt before the season started. In three seasons with the Eagles Matthews compiled 225 catches for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns.

In Los Angeles, Watkins is reunited with former Bills starter Robert Woods, who signed with the Rams in free agency after four seasons in Buffalo.

The Bills found some stability when they added veteran receiver Anquan Boldin to the mix, and they probably feel Watkins is not worth the gamble if they can have Matthews and Boldin in the offense. He caught 28 passes for 430 yards and two scores in his injury shortened season a year ago. Gaines has had injury troubles and is a question mark as he played 11 games last season.

As for Darby, who finished second in voting for defensive rookie of the year in 2015, he has two years remaining on his contract. They also picked up a third-round draft pick for Darby. Gaines, as well as second- and third-round picks in 2018.