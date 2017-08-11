Building society sees profits fall

This was down to a “reduction in buy-to-let advances”, the lender stated.

On a net basis, Nationwide lent out £2.4bn to mortgage borrowers in the three month period, down from £3.5bn in the same quarter of previous year.

Profits before tax at the building society were £322m for the period 5 April to 30 June, down from £401m for the same period past year, a drop of nearly 20 per cent.

It put the decline down to a non-recurring £100m gain in the first quarter of past year, and chief executive Joe Garner said profit remained in its “target range”.

The 2016 results were boosted by a £100mln gain from the sale of its Visa Europe stake, though.

Nationwide chief executive Joe Garner sounded an upbeat tone, but tempered it with cautious outlook.

Nationwide had a 13% share of the mortgage market in the quarter, down from 15% in the same time previous year.

This meant the £2.4bn of net residential lending was entirely prime lending, with no growth of buy-to-let lending.

Nationwide had “raised the bar for landlord’s affordability before most other lenders with the aim of helping ensure our borrowers can meet future repayments”, he added.

Away from its mortgage lending business, Nationwide said just over 200,000 new current accounts were opened during the period; a year-on-year rise of 17%.

The company also said that more than a fifth (22.4%) of all people switching current accounts had moved to Nationwide.

The lender said on Friday that although the British public had become less optimistic about the economic outlook, research conducted for its Brexit Consumer Support Panel showed the majority of consumers expect Britain’s European Union exit to leave their ability to access credit unchanged.