Following the sale, the insider now owns 780,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,111,610. As of the end of the quarter Martingale Asset Management L P had acquired 1,200 shares growing its stake by 7.6%. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares price has positioned 4.74% up over the past quarter while it has directed 10.88% toward a rising position throughout past six months. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 232,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 27,560 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management LLC now holds 12,782 shares with a value of $2,925,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc owns 1,415 shares or 0.09% of their U.S. portfolio.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) reached 14.69% versus a 1-year low price of $39.88. Trading was light with 62K shares changing hands in the last trading session. The Company is an independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The stock is trading $41.65 its 50-day moving average by -1.57%.

Coca-Cola Company (The) now has a P/E ratio of 48.30 and market cap is 195.10B. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.29%.

Average Revenue Estimate for the current quarter is $8.7 Billion, according to consensus forecast of 17 analysts. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter past year. In the last earnings report the EPS was $0.95 and is expected to be $1.90 for the current year with 4,265,304,000 shares now outstanding. The company recently announced a dividend that will be paid on Monday the 2nd of October 2017. The ex-dividend date will be on Tuesday June 13th, 2017. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc”.

Teachers Advisors, LLC grew its stake by buying 179 shares an increase of 2.2%. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of global copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/08/10/coca-cola-european-partners-plc-nysecce-given-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-02-updated-updated-updated.html.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners PLC from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 2 with “Hold”. The stock is performing 37.64% year to date. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $402,234.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,347.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock. North American Management Corp now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,841 shares of company stock worth $27,900,186 in the last quarter.

As drivers deliver beverages across the southeast, recruiting decals located on Atlanta Coca-Cola delivery vehicles relay that the company is now hiring and where to look for the open positions.