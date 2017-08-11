California man who found two dead baby geckos in beer suing Heineken

Heineken say a man taking legal action against them after saying he found two lizards in his beer has no merit to his claim.

He purchased the beer from the Ralphs store in Fountain Valley. While drinking he noticed that his beer had a bad taste, and soon after he got stomach pains and began throwing up.

When his daughter peered inside the 24-ounce beer can, she allegedly discovered two small dead geckos lying at the bottom.

Toubbeh is also naming Kroger (the parent company of Ralph’s) and an unnamed beer distributor in the suit, seeking an undetermined amount of damages for strict liability, breach of warranty, negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

“When discovered, the geckos had not been decomposed at all and were likely alive when the beer was poured and sealed into the cans in the bottling and/or canning facility”, according to the lawsuit, filed in Orange County Superior Court last Friday.

Toubbeh was violently ill and had to visit the emergency room, the suit claims, experiencing “severe stomach pains and cramps, loss of sensation, hyperactive bowel movements, and almost complete loss of appetite” in the days following the incident.

The plaintiff said because of the incident, he suffered from “extreme anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder” for three months.

John Montevideo, Toubbeh’s lawyer said the family presented the can with the geckos inside to his law office after the incident.

The suit was only filed after a zoologist and a lab examined the lager-soaked lizards to determine their breed and level of decomposition.

“Heineken USA holds the safety and integrity of the products we import to the highest standards”, spokeswoman Tara Rush says in a statement to the Orange County Register. “We feel confident that this is a viable and a real issue”.