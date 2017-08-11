Can Ronald Koeman’s Everton challenge the top

Stoke, who won their last away Premier League game on the final day of last season at Southampton, haven’t recorded back to back away league wins since October 2015.

Sharp went on to explain why the England global would, however, have to be at his best in training and on the pitch to keep his place in Koeman’s starting lineup – or risk being benched if he did not perform at his best levels.

“It is hard to replace Romelu Lukaku, I don’t say impossible, but 25 goals is a lot and we have to find other ways and productivity from other players and we like to bring in other players in”, Koeman said on Thursday during his press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Stoke City.

Morata has four league titles and two UEFA Champions League medals at the age of 24, but the Spain global was not first choice for either Madrid or Juventus.

Ultimately, Everton’s business has probably left them worse than at the start of the transfer window, but not too much worse.

“I thought he was brilliant previous year”, Rooney told the club’s website.

But the Belgium worldwide is fit again and, with City yet to sign central defensive reinforcements, he needs to be available as much as possible.

“He has a one-year contract, he is a really good player and if someone likes to buy him it would be a big deal”.

The Toffees have scored 30 Premier League goals at home in 2017, more than any other side – and five more than they managed in the whole of 2016.

Rooney lost his place in both the United and England XIs last season despite being the all-time record goalscorer for both and he will be determined to fight his way back into Gareth Southgate’s plans for the 2018 World Cup.

Everton forms part of a tricky old start for Stoke, one that hasn’t quite escaped Tymon after eyeing up the opposition should he get the nod sooner rather than later.

Moyes was in charge of the Toffees when Rooney departed for Old Trafford in 2004 and has backed him to be a prolific force for Ronald Koeman’s side this season.

“Every game is a challenge, but the lads here have got good experience and are ready for it”.

This season could prove to be tougher for Koeman. Their only defeats came against Liverpool and Chelsea.