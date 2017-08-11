Canadian stock market hits one-month low

Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday despite a slew of better-than-expected quarterly results, as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets amid rising tensions between the United States and North Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a new threat to North Korea, saying American weapons were “locked and loaded” as Pyongyang accused him of driving the Korean Peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.

Trump was responding to North Korea’s claim it was completing plans to fire four intermediate-range missiles over Japan to land near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

The three major US indices have sold off this week amid investors’ jitters after Trump said on Tuesday that threats from Pyongyang would be “met with fire and fury like the world has never seen”.

The S&P’s record close on August 7 likely helped fuel its latest sell-off.

The broad-based S&P 500 was hit even harder, dropping 1.5 percent to close at 2,438.22, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 2.2 percent 6,216.87.

The last time the S&P closed down more than 1 percent was May 17.

The heavyweight financials sector, which accounts for more than a third of the index’s weight, was down 0.25 percent as US and Canadian bond yields fell. But some investors welcomed the dip in the sector, which has been S&P’s leading gainer so far this year.

“If the market truly believed the North Korea reaction was imminent, I think it would be down a lot more than it is”, said Alan Skrainka, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth Management.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a barometer of expected near-term stock market volatility, rose to a near three-month high of 15.49.

The financials sector group, which accounts for roughly a third of the index, declined 1.4 percent, while energy shares also fell 1.4 percent as oil prices turned down.

Macy’s dropped 4.2 percent as it reported second-quarter revenues fell 5.4 percent to $5.6 billion, another sign of the travails facing department stores.

About 7.5 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges, well above the 6.25 billion average for the last 20 days.