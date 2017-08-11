Cape beaches closed after shark attacks seal in harbor

Two beaches were closed in Chatham after a Great White Shark was seen attacking a seal this afternoon, authorities said.

Chatham Police said Lighthouse Beach and Andrew Hardings Beach are closed.

The Chatham-based shark nonprofit reported the shark’s sighting in the harbor at 3:13 p.m. on its Sharktivity App.

The shark was spotted inside Chatham Harbor, near Lighthouse Beach, officials said.

Unfortunately for the seal, the shark appeared to have had its fill.

When a shark is spotted, protocol is to close the beaches in the area for an hour, but Tobin predicted this incident will take longer to clear because the shark attacked another animal and did not immediately leave the scene. The park service also discourages swimmers from entering the water around dawn or dusk.