Construction output posted a surprise 0.1 percent decline in June and the trade deficit widened to a nine-month high of 4.6 billion pounds ($6 billion) as exports slid and imports climbed.

Total industrial production rose 0.5 percent in June, more than economists forecast, but the gain was due to higher oil production as summer maintenance shutdowns failed to materialize.

Factory output for exports increased, but not fast enough to offset the weak domestic demand, government statisticians said, a sign that a hoped-for rebalancing of the economy in the wake of the pound’s steep depreciation past year has yet to materialize.

United Kingdom industrial production grew unexpectedly in June, data showed Thursday, as North Sea oil fields continued to pump instead of going into their usual summer maintenance.

Factory production was flat on the month, despite analysts’ expectations for a slight decline, the figures also showed.

Comparison of this data on an annual basis with construction equipment production data from research organisation Off-Highway Research shows very similar year-on-year percentage movements for the past five years.

Trade in goods resulted in a shortfall of GBP 12.72 billion in June compared to GBP 11.31 billion deficit in May, official data showed today.

Exports of goods decreased 2.8%, while imports of goods grew 1.6%. Likewise, the deficit with non-EU countries rose to GBP 4.47 billion from GBP 3.49 billion.

The overall economy is estimated by the ONS to have grown by 0.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2017, a marginal improvement on the 0.2 per cent seen in the first quarter, but well down from the 0.7 per cent growth in the final quarter of 2016.

As a result, the economist expects growth to hold up fairly well in the second half of the year, rather than slow.