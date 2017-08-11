‘Carmichael Show’ Series Finale Finishes Steady

Note: There were local preemptions for NFL football on ABC, CBS and NBC.

An encore recap “Road to the Finals” episode of “America’s Got Talent” (1.4/6 in 18-49, 7.2 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) Is now the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, pending updates. Now wins the two-hour 8-10 p.m. timeslot in 18-49 and total viewers. With a jump of over a million viewers in its second hour, once an America’s Got Talent (1.4/6) recap show was out of the way over on NBC, the Diana docu’s grand total audience of 6.1 million was the best non-sports summer programming ABC has had in the 8 – 10 PM slot since June 6, 2009. Following repeats, Part 1 of Princess Diana documentary “The Story of Diana” at 9 landed a 1.0/4 and 6.1 million viewers. “Big Brother” at 8 earned a 2.0/9 and 6.6 million viewers. Now ranks #2 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and all other key measures.

The comedy signed off after three seasons on NBC with back-to-back episodes at the slightly later hour of 10 p.m. Last week’s Carmichael double shot did a 0.7 and 0.6.

“The Carmichael Show” series finale closed out steady in the Wednesday overnight Nielsen ratings. “Salvation” (0.6, 3.4 million) improved in the demo at 9 p.m. compared to last week. Is now retaining its full lead-in among millennial viewers (0.4 vs. 0.4 in adults 18-34).

Over on FOX, that double dose of Gordon Ramsay had both MasterChef (0.9/4) and The F Word (0.5/2) down a tenth from last week’s fast affiliates – which later saw a rise of a tenth for the former show. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.0 but third in total viewers with 4.4 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with 0.3/1 and in viewers with 924,000, airing only reruns. All ratings are “live plus same day” unless otherwise indicated.