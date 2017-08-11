Carson Wentz Itching for Contact, Chemistry in Preseason Opener

“For some of these rookies, like we were talking to (quarterback) Dane Evans and saying ‘Hey, your first ever game action will be at Lambeau Field.’ That’s pretty cool”.

But it’s been an eternity since quarterback Carson Wentz last played a football game, and since the Eagles are now his team, the preseason opener Thursday at Green Bay can’t come soon enough for him.

Nelson probably won’t have to worry much about the preseason opener, where he will likely only play for a series.

It is easy to get caught up in the excitement of it all.

Although he rooted for the Minnesota Vikings, he was a big Brett Favre fan.

“It’s more about the consistency of practicing every day”, Reich said, “where a year ago he missed so much time”. “I’d rather play real games”. “I’m not going to say I’m the most excited guy about the preseason but I feel like any time you have the opportunity to play in a game, there are a lot of people who don’t get that chance”. But there is something to build on the chemistry with your guys in the huddle and having some success.

The longer you listen to Wentz, the more it sounds like he just wants to be one of the tough guys.

He peppered the field with a variety of crisp, accurate passes that found targets in stride: Wentz to Torrey Smith deep down the left side; Wentz to Zach Ertz, who is becoming the quarterback’s new favorite target, down the seams. But Jeffery hasn’t participated in team drills in a week because of a shoulder issue, and Blount missed three days last week because he had to tend to a personal issue. Yet there are still a handful of observation to point out that shed light on the Eagles’ health, their potential lineup for Thursday night and the mindset of a few key players.

“It’s getting your feet back under you and getting in a game-type setting”, Hicks said. “Get used to these game situations. I’m looking forward to it”, said Packers rookie safety Josh Jones.

And if the situation entails throwing the football, Wentz will face pass rushers who can actually hit him.

Wentz wants to get hit.

At this point, most teammates and coaches are convinced that Wentz, last year’s No. 2 pick, is primed to ascend to a higher echelon of National Football League quarterbacks, regardless of preseason performance.

“We just got over the first preseason game”, Jeffery said when asked if he’ll play next Thursday against the Buffalo Bills. “I missed a lot of it previous year (after breaking his ribs in the opener), but just for everybody to get back in the swing of things, get back to the routine, I think is a big part of it”. “In practice, you try to make it game-like, you try to react the way you would, but when you’re live, things are a little different”.