Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Stake Cut by Glenview Trust Co

(NYSE:CAT). Markston Ltd Co reported 0.44% stake. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 145.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $653,000. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 37,277 shares with $3.46 million value, up from 27,933 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $66.77 billion valuation.

The stock last traded at $113.15 a tad above $109.51, the stock's 50 day moving average and significantly higher than the 200 day moving average of $101.06. The company had a trading volume of 990,570 shares. The stock is now 4.56% away from its 50-day simple moving average and 15.16% away from the 200 day average. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.42 and a beta of 1.25. (NYSE:CAT). Vaughan David Investments Inc Il invested 1.35% in Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has risen 47.53% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. Moreover, Norinchukin Natl Bank The has 0.22% invested in Caterpillar Inc. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year. The dividend will be $0.780 per share for the quarter or $3.12 annualized. The dividend yield will be $2.73. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Caterpillar from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Axiom Securities reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Suzette M. Long sold 13,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. The fund acquired 4,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

In related news, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 182,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,584,083.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CAT shares while 395 reduced holdings.