Caught on Cam: BMW plunges off parking deck in Texas

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services responded to the parking garage at 508 Brazos Street around 8:30 a.m., after the auto broke through a barrier and plunged into an alley. The video released Thursday shows the auto landing atop an SUV then rolling upside down onto the ground.

The video shows a Chevrolet Tahoe trying to turn around in an alley.

Seconds later, a BMW sedan crashes front-first into the pavement, striking the SUV before coming to a rest on its roof. Moments later, people run to help the driver escape.

Police said the woman survived, but suffered serious injuries during the crash, which happened on July 13.

