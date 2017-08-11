Celtics slated to play Sixers in London this season

Notably, the Celtics and 76ers executed a high-profile trade before the National Basketball Association draft, whereby Philadelphia traded up to acquire the highly regarded Markelle Fultz with the top pick that they received from Boston.

The Boston Celtics will square off against their Atlantic Division rival Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA London Game 2018 at The O2 on Thursday, Jan. 11, the NBA announced today.

The matchup will be a designated road game for the Celtics – meaning that Boston will not lose a game held at TD Garden this season. The Celtics, meanwhile, nabbed Jayson Tatum with the third pick, while also conducting one of the trade swoops of the offseason by bringing in Gordon Hayward from the Utah Jazz.

The 76ers have never played a regular-season game in England.

The Sixers are aiming to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012 with a roster full of young talent and potential in Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric and Fultz.

Tickets for the game will go on sale in October 2017.

This will mark the eighth regular season game played in London, and the second official time that the Celtics have played overseas in the city, with their first coming in preseason action against the Minnesota Timberwolves back in 2007.

“This will be our 16th game [overall] in London where our events have become an annual opportunity for basketball fans across Europe to come together and share their passion for the NBA”, commissioner Adam Silver said.